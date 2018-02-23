⚠️ Winter Storm Alert ⚠️ Snowstorm making travel hazardous across Utah

Cayt’s Meats and Meals Cilantro Lime Pasta

Posted 5:39 pm, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:37PM, February 23, 2018

Caytlin McCleery of Cayt's Meats and Meals cooked up some homemade Cilantro Lime Rance Pasta! Check out the video to see how she makes this delicious meal and how she gets her meats just right! Click Here to follow Cayt's Meats and Meals on facebook.