Banana Bread with white chocolate ganache

Banana Bread

3 Cups Bread Flour

½ Cups smashed ripe bananas

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp Baking Soda

½ tsp Baking Powder

⅔ Cup Sugar

⅔ Cup Brown Sugar

3 Eggs

⅔ Cup of Vegetable Oil or Melted Butter

1 Tbsp Vanilla

½ Cup Walnuts, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and set aside. Whip eggs with sugars until fluffy. Add the Oil and Bananas and mix until incorporated. Fold in the rest of the ingredients and mix until incorporated. Do not overmix. Pour into loaf mold lined with parchment, fill the mold a little over half way up. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a testing knife comes out clean from the center. Allow to rest for 5 to ten minutes and remove from mold. Allow to cool.

White Chocolate Banana Ganache

8 Oz White Chocolate

4 Oz Heavy Cream

4 Oz Banana Puree

Heat cream and bananas to scalding point. Pour over chocolate and allow to melt. Cool a bit and glaze the banana bread with it. Cool until set.

Banana garnishes

Fresh Banana slices

Sugar

Place banana slices on a sheet pan lined with foil, sprinkle with sugar and torch until caramelized. Arrange the caramelized bananas on top of the banana bread and serve with cream or ice cream.

