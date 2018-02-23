5 reasons to visit Oceanside, California

Oceanside is a playful and welcoming beach community where visitors get to enjoy a quintessential Southern California coastal experience complete with sandy beaches, a quaint New England-style harbor, historic wooden pier, and charming bungalow neighborhoods.

O’side (as locals affectionately call it) is more than a beach town. In fact, Oceanside boasts numerous accolades making it the perfect destination for the entire family – from toddlers and teens to parents and grandparents! Oceanside is a destination of discovery where you can explore everything from California history at the Mission San Luis Rey “King of Missions” to surf culture at the California Surf Museum, and awe-inspiring sea life through exciting ocean adventures.

Below are just 5 reasons that you should make Oceanside your next vacation destination!

Beautiful Beaches

The beach is one of the most stunning assets that makes visiting Oceanside so unique. We are talking 3.5 miles of sandy beaches, complete with a harbor and historic wooden pier. Nothing is better than spending a day at the coast, soaking up the sun, while building sand castles, riding the waves on the back of a boogie board, and roasting marshmallows as the sun sinks below the horizon. The beach area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts looking to go surfing, sailing, roller blading, bike riding, or even just for a causal walk along “The Strand.” More Info.

Family Activities

Where do we begin? Oceanside is such a wonderful vacation spot for families because of the range in activities that suit all ages — from the tiniest of humans to the matriarchs of the family. From the vibrant beach culture, wide-variety of outdoor activities, stimulating cultural attractions and central proximity to San Diego’s top theme parks such as LEGOLAND California and the San Diego Zoo, Oceanside is an ideal home base for your family vacation. More Info.

Food and Brew

In recent years, Oceanside has emerged as one of San Diego’s most exciting destination for culinary pursuits. Local entrepreneurs are reinventing the local food scene by creating lively spaces and are getting creative with the area’s vast agricultural and fresh seafood offerings. The result is a diverse array of culinary, craft beer and cocktail hotspots that are not only big on taste, but also perfectly suited to the town’s relaxed “flip flop fine dining” beach lifestyle. More Info.

Bike Trails

With amazing year-round weather, there is no better way to explore than on a bike. Oceanside sports several bike routes for ranging skill levels, from family-friendly/low impact rides to intermediate/advanced rides- all beginning and ending at the Oceanside Pier. Many bike routes even offer cyclists the option to take the train back to Oceanside after reaching their target destination. If you are looking to take your cycling trip to the next level, consider participating in one of the annual bike events held in Oceanside: including Bike the Coast-Taste the Coast, Race Across America (RAAM), and the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside triathlon. More Info.

Arts and Culture

Recently recognized as one of just 14 California cities to be designated a California Cultural Destination, Oceanside boasts an exciting and emerging art scene. There are several cultural venues such as the Oceanside Museum of Art, California Surf Museum, and Mission San Luis Rey that feature rotating events and exhibits. In addition, the community also hosts year-round activities and cultural celebrations, including a weekly farmer’s market, monthly Art Walk, International Film Festival, Dia de los Muertos festival, and more. View Oceanside Event Calendar.

Start planning your trip by requesting a FREE Oceanside Visitor Guide today.