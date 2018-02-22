× Winter storm arriving in Utah Thursday night will impact Friday’s commute

SALT LAKE CITY – A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of Utah Thursday night, and the storm is expected to impact Friday’s commute.

Light snow is expected to start falling Thursday night in areas of high elevation, and snow is also likely in central and southern valleys across Utah.

Snow is most likely in the northern valleys late Thursday night and into Friday morning, including during Friday’s commute.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City predicts hazardous conditions Friday morning from Ogden and points south to just north of St. George, including on I-15, I-70, I-80 and SR-89.

Valleys are expected to see between 1 and 3 inches while mountainous areas could see between 5 and 10 inches.

UDOT said drivers should not be fooled by the light snow amounts, as the main impact of this storm will be on road and driving conditions. Drivers should expect slick, snow-covered roads.

The Friday AM commute will be slick. Unlike competitive winter sports, we don't want to see any triple-spins or high-speed sliding on our roadways tomorrow morning. Use caution while traveling Friday morning. #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/xEgvcljRb4 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 22, 2018

The snow is expected to taper off Friday afternoon as dry air moves in behind the storm.

