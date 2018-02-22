Why you should have a wardrobe capsule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a time capsule is a rite of passage for children, a wardrobe capsule is a fashion must for adults.

Wardrobe capsules are compiled of a few articles of clothing that don't go out of fashion and can be easily thrown together in any season. Fashion consultant Reachel Bagley shares with us everything you need to know about a wardrobe capsule, and why it's so important to have in your arsenal.

With a wardrobe capsule, you can always have go-to items at your disposal, dress creatively, and buy less and put it to more use! The first step to putting it together is making sure you start with a purpose. Once you know that purpose, then you get to decide on your collection of colors. Strive to aim for a variation in the type of items you include. Most importantly, don't forget your accessories.

Look at each of the different outfit combinations you can put together in your capsule, figure out what you can mix and match and how you can pair up your accessories with each outfit. Reachel's biggest tip for wardrobe capsules is that jewelry takes up very little room, but can make a huge impact, so don't skimp on it!

For more fun fashion and lifestyle tips from Fashion Consultant Reachel Bagley, visit her website at www.cardiganempire.com