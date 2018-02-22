Watch Polar bears’ best impressions of ‘Jaws’ at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY – Is this a scene from “Jaws” or just the polar bears playing around at Utah’s Hogle Zoo?

Here Hope does her best shark impression during playtime with Nora.

One of their keepers, Joanne, captured the fun on video.

She said this went on for at least 20 minutes.

Joanne said neither were injured and not to worry because “Nora had her fair shares [sic] of leading the attack just like Hope.”

The zoo said no bears or relationships were harmed in the making of this video.