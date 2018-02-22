The 24th annual Odyssey Dance Theatre Shut Up & Dance Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Odyssey Dance Theatre is getting ready for its 24th year of its popular Shut Up & Dance Series, and founder and artistic director Derryl Yeager is here to give us a sneak peek!

The Shut Up & Dance series is compiled of three separate programs in repertory before the dancers head out for their 13th consecutive European Tour. This year's Shut Up & Dance will truly be one of the most amazing series Odyssey has done and will certainly be a dance lover's buffet-guaranteed to have something for everyone.

Program One: Michael Jackson - March 1, 3, and 9 at 7:30 pm

the first program is an outstanding tribute to the King of Pop. Michael Jackson was an unqualified hit in Salt Lake City and Europe the last two years and received rave reviews with standing ovations wherever it was performed. Using songs from Michael Jackson's long and varied musical career, including "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Rockin' Robin," "Thriller," "Earth Song," and "Billie Jean," Odyssey has created a moving dance-filled tribute!

Program Two: Chicago Nights - March 2, 8 and 10 at 7:30 pm

A full-length world premiere work, directed and produced by founder and artistic director Derryl Yeager. The number tells the story of Chicago in the 1920s, just as the specter of Prohibition gave rise to speakeasies, jazz, and gangsters. Tales from men and women who brought corruption, racketeering, vice and murder to the headlines of the day and it all leads up to the most infamous mobster event of all - The St. Valentine's Day Massacre. A unique show with an intoxicating variety of dance styles, techniques, passions, and emotions. It's collection of works by some of the most cutting-edge choreographers of the present day: from ballet to contemporary, jazz to tap, ballroom to hip-hop. This amazing dance will display not only technical expertise and amazing versatility but will share amazing stories of the 1920s Chicago through the tapestry of dance styles available today.

Program Three: Purple Rain - March 3 and 10 at 2:00 pm

Act l of the final program consists of three Derryl Yeager classics: Andante, a beautiful ballet work set to the timeless music of Mozart; Solimbula, the amazing acrobatic duet that took the world by storm several years ago; and jump, the audience favorite in the European tour last year. There will also be two world premiere works by company members that will showcase the incredible versatility of Odyssey's dancers that include hip-hop piece by Diego Ballesteros and a contemporary number by Laura Brick.

Act ll of the program is a tribute to the late and great artist Prince. Purple Rain will celebrate some of his greatest music through some of his greatest hits like "Raspberry Beret," "When Doves Cry," "Kiss," "Let's Go Crazy," and of course, "Purple Rain." This touching tribute will leave you wanting to "Party like it's 1999!"

Don't miss out on any of these amazing programs! Senior and student discounts are offered, along with many others. To buy tickets, visit www.odysseydance.com.