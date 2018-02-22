× Reno Mahe family sues companies over blinds that led to death of 3-year-old daughter

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Former BYU running backs coach Reno Mahe and his wife have filed a lawsuit naming several companies in the death of their daughter Elsie, who died of strangulation after becoming entangled in window blinds in 2016.

According to documents filed in Third District Court Thursday, the Mahe family is suing several companies involved in the manufacture of the window coverings in question.

The lawsuit names Blindvision, Century Blinds, Hunter Douglas Inc., Hunter Douglas Fabrication Company, Turnils North America Inc., and Does I-X.

The plaintiffs seek relief on grounds of product liability, negligence and breach of warranty in regard to the window coverings. The plaintiffs claim in the suit that the defendants negligently allowed the product to be sold “without mechanisms to prevent the possibility of strangulation.”

They also claim it was negligent for the product to contain cords capable of reaching a length greater than 7.25 inches, which they say “pose an unreasonable risk of strangulation.” They further allege the defendants failed to put warnings on the product or provide users with adequate information regarding strangulation hazards.

They further claim it was negligent to include a “lift cord system that would eliminate cord hazards and/or the risk of strangulation” or implement redesigns or recalls of the product.

The Mahe family is seeking special damages for medical bills, funeral costs and other related expenses as well as general damages for the loss of their loved one, the pain and suffering she experienced, and any punitive damages allowed under the law. They also seek damages to cover legal costs.

The plaintiffs are requesting a trial by jury.

Mahe coached at BYU at the time of Elsie’s death, and there was an outpouring of support from the Provo and BYU communities. Mahe left BYU in December of last year.