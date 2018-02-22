Man crashes car into hospital before setting himself on fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – A car slammed into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut, and caught fire on Thursday morning.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew told WFSB the crash was intentional and that there were gas cans in the car.

Drew said a man in his 20s crashed his car into the emergency room entrance and then set himself on fire at about 10 a.m. ET, Fox 61 reported.

One person was hurt, according to dispatchers.

“I heard a noise,” witness Gary Mills said. “I was in my room. I put my shoes on and looked out the window and I saw all the smoke coming out. I said, ‘something is happening over there.’ My sister got up. We went outside and we saw all the flames and then over this side I see this guy screaming, he was screaming! I said, ‘that guy’s on fire.'”

Drew said on social media, “At this time, we don’t believe there is any threat to the community and we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

The injuries of the driver were not immediately known.

Click here to follow this story.