Man accused of killing University of Utah student allegedly attacks another inmate

SALT LAKE CITY- The man accused of killing University of Utah student ChenWei Guo is now facing aggravated assault charges.

Authorities said the new charges stem from an incident that happened behind bars.

According to a probable cause statement, Austin Boutain attacked another inmate Jan. 14 with a sharp weapon possibly constructed from sharpened nail clippers.

The inmate suffered multiple gashes to his head and back.