In today’s Living Elevated, Kristen checks out Utah’s first Ice Ribbon.

Located in Herriman, the ribbon is similar to an ice rink, but its path winds around seating areas with fire pits.

The Ice Ribbon opened this winter and will remain open through March 3. Come summer, the area will transform into a splash pad.

For information about pricing and skate rentals, visit the Herriman Ice Ribbon’s website.