Juvenile suffers minor injuries after being hit by car in crosswalk near Spanish Fork school

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 12-year-old boy suffered minor injuries but is in good condition after being hit by a car near a Spanish Fork elementary school Thursday.

Lt. Brandon Anderson of the Spanish Fork Police Department said the crash occurred in the area of State Route 51 and 400 North near Rees Elementary School.

Anderson said a crossing guard was walking children across the street within a crosswalk, and a 40-year-old woman didn’t see the students and struck a 12-year-old boy with her vehicle.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. He is in good condition. There were no other injuries reported.