A peek at the Salt Lake Magazine 2018 Dining Awards

Every year, Salt Lake Magazine has the tough feat of naming the best restaurants in Utah to be part of their dining awards. While many restaurants are worthy, only the greatest are chosen.

Dining Editor Mary Brown Malouf is giving us a peek at this year's Salt Lake Magazine Dining Award winners. She joins us with dining award winner Tin Angel Cafe's co-owner Kestrel Liedtke, to prepare mouth-watering brussel sprouts with a sherry vinaigrette Tiramisu.

Visit www.saltlakemagazine.com to check out the other dining award winners!