Utah high school soccer coach resigns after arrest for unlawful sexual conduct with juvenile

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A part-time soccer coach at a Utah high school was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and has resigned his position.

Trevor Lawrence Ott, 31 of Millcreek, was charged with five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old, which are third-degree felonies.

Ott was arrested January 29. The man was part-time soccer coach at Summit Academy High School in Bluffdale but resigned after his arrest, according to the school.

“The alleged victim is not a student at Summit Academy High School, and the school has no reason to believe there are any victims from Summit Academy,” the school stated in a press release, adding that they have “ended association” with Ott following his resignation.

Ott resigned “without explanation” January 30 in an email to the school’s athletic director. Following news of his arrest, the school said they have counselors on hand to help students who need to talk about the incident, and they are actively working to hire a new coach.

According to a statement of probable cause, police were made aware that a 16-year-old girl was communicating with Ott via social media and that the exchanges were sexual in nature.

Police interviewed the teen girl and learned the pair had exchanged nude photographs and had twice met for sexual encounters. Ott picked the girl up from Springville High School, where she attends classes, for one of those encounters, court documents indicate.

The pair was communicating via the Whisper app, and police say the teen blocked Ott from contact after the first sexual encounter. However, Ott later contacted her through Instagram and arranged the second sexual encounter.

Police searched the victim’s phone and located nude photos of the juvenile which had been sent to Ott, and the teen told police Ott sent her photos of his genitals.

Ott was booked on a $25,000 cash only bail after his arrest on January 29 and formal charges were filed by the County DA on February 2.

Sandy Reisgraff, a Jordan School District Spokesperson, said Ott was the assistant coach for the boy’s soccer team at Bingham High School for the 2016-2017 season but left after that year.