UTA asks for donations for Homeless Outreach Program

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is asking for donations of warm clothing and blankets to give to the homeless.

UTA’s Homeless Outreach Program began as an idea from UTA Police Department Officer Bryant Adams.

“Every year I search for donations for my homeless outreach program,” Adams said in a statement sent to FOX 13. “I collect blankets and other winter gear throughout the year so we as officers can put these items in our cars to hand out to anyone we feel is in need.”

Organizations such as Ogden’s St. James Catholic Church, UTA dispatch and businesses along the Wasatch Front have also contributed items to Adams’ program.

If you have any winter clothing items, especially jackets and winter coats for children and men, contact Officer Adams at BrAdams@rideuta.com.