× Some Zion NP rock climbing routes to close during falcon nesting season

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Some of Zion National Park’s rock climbing routes will be closed for several months this spring and summer to allow peregrine falcons to nest undisturbed.

“If disturbed, the nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not nest again until the following year,” a statement from the National Park Service said.

Beginning March 1, the following cliffs will be closed to rock climbers until the falcon chicks fledge, usually in late July:

Angels Landing

Cable Mountain

The Great White Throne (beyond single and double-pitched climbs)

Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs)

The Sentinel

Mountain of the Sun

North Twin Brother

Tunnel Wall

The East Temple

Mount Spry

The Streaked Wall

Mount Kinesava

Middle Fork of Taylor Creek

“Cliffs that have been closed but are not being used for nest sites this year, will be reopened when nest locations have been determined, typically by late April or early May,” the statement said.