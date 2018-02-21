Fox 13 Problem Solvers: Magna residents upset about mail mix-ups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA – Letters in the wrong mail boxes, and boxes on the wrong doorsteps. Dozens of Magna residents took to Facebook Wednesday to talk about the mix-ups that they said have been going on for months.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Wendy Key, who has lived in Magna for 15 years. “The mail problem has been going on for years."

“I’m hacked off,” agreed Noel Rodaoes, who lives just a few doors down.

The neighbors all share a community mailbox, which is separated into eight different slots that each need keys.

“It’s easy for them to accidently put the wrong mail in the wrong box,” said another neighbor who didn’t wish to be identified.

She was the first to note a message that had been placed on the community mailbox recently, asking neighbors to please be courteous and go out of their way to give the mail to the right address if they received it on accident.

“My guess is it’s the sorting machine,” said Kerri Bauer. Unlike the others, Kerri lives a few streets down, and is seeing a different mail issue altogether.

“What she told me is that their processor looks at the house number and the zipcode,” Bauer said of the Post Office employee she talked to.

Bauer’s address starts with 2777, and she claims people at other addresses that begin with the same number have received her mail by mistake, and vice versa.

FOX 13 called the United States Postal Service Wednesday and a spokesperson issued a statement reading:

"The Postal Service regrets any delivery errors experienced by our valued customers. We are addressing the issue and urge any customer that has a service or delivery concern to contact the Postal Service at 800-ASK-USPS."

FOX13 remains committed to following up on the issue. If you’re a Magna resident and the problem continues, we would love to hear from you. Please call 801-536-1313.