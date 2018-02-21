‘America’s Pastor’ inspired Utah Evangelicals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Evangelicals in Utah felt a blow when they learned of the death of Billy Graham, the evangelist who preached to hundreds of millions, leading many of them to faith.

"I can tell you right away I was stricken with grief," said Pastor Corey Hodges of The Point Church in Kearns.

Hodges described Graham as a constant presence in his childhood, not in person, but as his role model from a distance.

"In his preaching you didn't hear hate, you didn't hear exclusion or discrimination regardless of your denominational affiliation," Hodges said.