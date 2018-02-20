× Missing West Jordan man found safe

WEST JORDAN, Utah – The West Jordan Police Department said that a missing man was found safe after he had failed to return to his home.

George Wayne Drake, 53, was driving home from California. Police say his last known location was Las Vegas, where he stopped to get fuel before continuing to drive to Utah.

“Very out of character for George not to be back,” police said in a Facebook post. “Weather conditions also make this very concerning.”

Police said that Drake was not injured, and he was “safe and sound.”

Missing person has been found safe and sound. Thanks! — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) February 21, 2018