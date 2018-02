× Utah student wins national cross-country award

SALT LAKE CITY – Timpview senior cross-country runner, Aidan Troutner was named the 2017 Gatorade National Boys Runner of the Year.

Troutner joins American Fork’s Casey Klinger who won it last year, keeping the national spotlight in Utah County.

Both runners will team up for BYU in the near future. Morgan Vance caught up with Troutner to talk about the honor:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video