Logan High teacher accused of sexual activity with 15-year-old girl

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan High School teacher was been suspended from teaching after he was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

Joseph Scott Harris, 57, faces six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in West Haven. According to a probable cause statement, deputies located the vehicle and found Harris with the alleged victim “in various states of undress.”

Detectives interviewed Harris, who admitted to meeting the girl online and having sex with her on three occasions between January 3 and February 16, the probable cause statement said.

“Joseph stated he thought [the alleged victim] was 19 years old, but admitted [she] looked young,” the statement said.

According to his profile on Logan High School’s website, Harris taught classes in Skilled & Technical Sciences at the school.

“The district administration and administration of Logan High School are cooperating with local law enforcement as they determine the details of the case and inform us of any investigative procedures that will be need to be followed,” a statement from Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield said.