The list of the safest cities in Utah is out.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has announced its rankings.

Smithfield comes in at No. 1 on the list.

Utah County has the next three ranked cities; Lone Peak is second followed by Pleasant Grove and Saratoga Springs.

Santa Clara/Ivins round out the top five.

The council said it used FBI uniform crime reports to determine the list.

Click here to see the complete safety rankings.