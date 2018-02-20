Family remembers star Tooele athlete killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah - In high school, Lincoln Powers was a star athlete, but in the days since his tragic accident he’s being remembered for much more than that.

“I’ve been getting a lot of text messages,” Power’s mom, Tameisa Powers said. “Every message is like, ‘Lincoln was my best friend, and they’re just sharing story after story.’”

Tooele High School’s soccer team took to Facebook to deliver a personal tribute to Lincoln too; though it was in track, baseball, basketball, and football that his play was remembered most.

“He was top 20 in the state,” said his older brother Trae with a smile. “He tore it up!”

“Athletics and music,” Tameisha chimes in. “He used to walk around with a boom box that had a big disco ball on it,”

The comment invokes both smiles and laughter in the Powers household. It’s a welcome break from the pain and heartache.

Mom and dad say they were heading back from Southern Utah Sunday when a post popped up on the Tooele County Facebook Page. The post mentioned an accident that happened earlier in the morning.

“By the time we hit Provo, it had been confirmed to us that it was Lincoln,” said a tearful father, Jason Powers.

The family plans on holding a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in Tooele. Mom hopes it will be a celebration of life.

“I know where he is,” she said with a smile. She said her son was rooted in his religion, one shared by her as well.

“So, it’s a celebration for me.”