× Cinemark bans large bags in movie theaters

SALT LAKE CITY – Cinemark USA announced that it is changing its bag and package policy, banning packages or bags larger than a certain size from being allowed into movie theaters.

The company updated the policy on its website and said that as of Feb. 22 bags or packages larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ would no longer be permitted.

The policy change was made, “in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees,” Cinemark wrote.

Medical equipment bags and diaper bags would be excepted under the new policy.

“Cinemark does not provide a general area to check bags or any other personal belongings not allowed into the theatre,” the company wrote on its website. “Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theatre.”