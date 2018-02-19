Watch: Video shows epic ski conditions on President’s Day holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOWBIRD, Utah - After receiving 22-plus inches of snow on President's Day, skiers at Snowbird ski resort took to the slopes to enjoy some fresh powder.

In a video released by the resort, skiers and snowboarders can be seen enjoying the ski slopes, after experiencing a particularly dry winter so far.

At times in the video, the snow appears to go up to some of the skier and boarder's knees.

Miss out on the new snow today? The National Weather Service said that a winter storm warning has been extended into Tuesday morning, and more snow is expected to hit the Wasatch Mountains, Utah County, and the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys. The next round of snow may affect travel and road conditions throughout Monday night and Tuesday mornings but could bring even more snow for Utah's ski resorts.