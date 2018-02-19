Utah’s new pro rugby team begins training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah — Utah's new professional rugby team, the Utah Warriors have begun training at their new home. The Warriors are sharing the new Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman with the Real Monarchs. Morgan Vance spoke with the owner, head coach and one of the new players on the Warrior's first roster. Major League Rugby is debuting with 7 teams across the country, and games begin in April.