UDOT warns North Salt Lake drivers about construction, traffic delays at I-215 and Redwood Rd.

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation is starting a project in North Salt Lake it says will improve traffic at I-215 and Redwood Rd.

UDOT is building a diverging diamond interchange.

During construction, lanes will be narrowed and shifted which may lead to heavy traffic delays.

UDOT said drivers should be prepared for significant backups on I-215 northbound from 2100 N. through the Redwood Rd. interchange.

It is scheduled to be completed by fall 2018.

