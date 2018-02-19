× Teen found after going missing snowmobiling in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – A 15-year-old was found after going missing while snowmobiling in Cache County Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Brian Locke with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the teenager was snowmobiling near Swan Flats in Logan Canyon.

A call came in for search and rescue after the teenager’s family said he had failed to return home at 5:00 p.m., Locke said.

Search and rescue crews searched for the teen in the canyon, until they were forced to exit quickly due to dwindling daylight.

Locke said the teenager had gotten his snowmobile stuck in a hole, and was forced to abandon the vehicle and walk out. He was picked up near a road by other snowmobilers around 7:00 p.m. The teenager was uninjured and in good condition.