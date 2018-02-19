Ride along as giant equipment keeps SLC International clear of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Two canceled and 224 delayed.

It's not what Salt Lake City International Airport likes to see, but on a day of persistent snow and high wind, they'll take it.

"Safety, that's the bottom line," said Airfield Maintenance Manager Dusty Bills.

To clear the runways, the airport operates about 30 trucks with specialized rubber blades so as not to harm in-ground lighting. The trucks also have trailing brooms sweeping excess snow aside.

The multi-million dollar collection of machines works information, keeping at least one runway ready at all times.

