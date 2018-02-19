Recipe: Flu-Fighting Bone Broth Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lindsey Hargett of lkcooking.com stopped by The PLACE Studio today to show us how to make a bone broth soup sure to help fight off the toughest illness.

Ingredients:

● 1 tablespoon fat/oil (tallow from bone broth, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil)

● 2 carrots, washed and chopped

● 2 ribs of celery, washed and chopped

● 1 cup (about 1⁄2 large or 1 small onion), diced

● 1 teaspoon minced garlic

● 1 teaspoon salt

● 6-8 cups of bone broth (depending on how many extra veggies you add)

● 1-2 cups extra chopped veggies (broccoli, zucchini, green beans, rutabaga, etc.)

● 1 sprig fresh oregano (or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried)

● 1 sprig fresh thyme (or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried)

● 1 sprig fresh rosemary (or 1 teaspoon dried)

● 1 bay leaf

● 1 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

● Optional additions: spinach, kale, rice, quinoa, pasta, tortellini* (see note for cookinginstructions for optional additions)Directions:

Heat your fat/oil over medium-high heat. Add your carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and salt,then saute for 3-4 minutes. Pour in your bone broth, along with your desired extra veggies (you can add just aboutany veggies that you have on hand; this is a great “cleaning out the fridge” soup!) Adjustyour broth to match the amount of veggies that you add. Add your herbs and apple cider vinegar, then bring your soup to a boil. Drop the heatto medium-low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the veggies are softened but stillslightly firm. Remove fresh herb sprigs and bay leaf, add in any optional additions (see note), andserve! Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4-5 days.

*Optional Additions:

● Add 1 cup of spinach or kale in after herb sprigs are removed and cook until wilted.

● Add 1 cup cooked rice or quinoa in after herb sprigs are removed and cook for 5

minutes, until heated through.

● Add pasta in during step 3, then simmer the soup only until the pasta is done cooking.