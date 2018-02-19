Recipe: Flu-Fighting Bone Broth Soup

Lindsey Hargett of lkcooking.com stopped by The PLACE Studio today to show us how to make a bone broth soup sure to help fight off the toughest illness.
Ingredients:
- ● 1 tablespoon fat/oil (tallow from bone broth, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil)
- ● 2 carrots, washed and chopped
- ● 2 ribs of celery, washed and chopped
- ● 1 cup (about 1⁄2 large or 1 small onion), diced
- ● 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ● 1 teaspoon salt
- ● 6-8 cups of bone broth (depending on how many extra veggies you add)
- ● 1-2 cups extra chopped veggies (broccoli, zucchini, green beans, rutabaga, etc.)
- ● 1 sprig fresh oregano (or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried)
- ● 1 sprig fresh thyme (or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried)
- ● 1 sprig fresh rosemary (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- ● 1 bay leaf
- ● 1 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- ● Optional additions: spinach, kale, rice, quinoa, pasta, tortellini* (see note for cookinginstructions for optional additions)Directions:
- Heat your fat/oil over medium-high heat. Add your carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and salt,then saute for 3-4 minutes.
- Pour in your bone broth, along with your desired extra veggies (you can add just aboutany veggies that you have on hand; this is a great “cleaning out the fridge” soup!) Adjustyour broth to match the amount of veggies that you add.
- Add your herbs and apple cider vinegar, then bring your soup to a boil. Drop the heatto medium-low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the veggies are softened but stillslightly firm.
- Remove fresh herb sprigs and bay leaf, add in any optional additions (see note), andserve! Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4-5 days.
*Optional Additions:
● Add 1 cup of spinach or kale in after herb sprigs are removed and cook until wilted.
● Add 1 cup cooked rice or quinoa in after herb sprigs are removed and cook for 5
minutes, until heated through.
● Add pasta in during step 3, then simmer the soup only until the pasta is done cooking.