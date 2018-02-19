× Police seek suspects in armed robbery at West Jordan Wingstop

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police are seeking two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a Wingstop in West Jordan Sunday night.

According to Sgt Dan Roberts with the West Jordan Police Department, the robbery occurred just before midnight last night. Two suspects entered the Wingstop as employees were closing, produced guns and demanded money.

“There were two individuals, one male, and one female,” Roberts said. “The male was wearing a red hoodie with a red bandana covering his face, and the female was wearing a blue bandana over her face.”

It was unknown how much money was taken during the robbery, Roberts said.

Police believe that the suspects were captured on surveillance footage, but Wingstop had not released it to them yet.

“Evidence that was left in the snow suggests that they got into a vehicle and left in a vehicle,” Roberts said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact West Jordan Police Dispatch at (801)-840-4000.