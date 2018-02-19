× Kane County Sheriff warns public of recent phone scams

KANAB, Utah – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of two phone scams that have been targetting residents recently.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that the first scam is meant to target the elderly. Victims receive a call and are informed that a grandchild or another family member was arrested. The scammers then ask the victim to post bail immediately. The caller states that they are a detective or other official, and demand that the victim pay with cash or a Western Union money transfer.

Kane County Sheriff Officials stated that sheriff and police agencies will never call and demand payment for bail or a fine. Anyone who receives calls similar to this is urged to hang up and contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

The second scam police say has been going around is one where a caller will ask the victim to purchase a vehicle warranty. The caller may state that they work with a local auto dealership, but will not have information on what car they are calling about.

“They called me and told me my vehicle warranty had expired,” police wrote. “When I sounded unsure about the vehicle they stated, maybe we got the wrong info, What vehicle are your driving.”

The sheriff’s office stated that if the caller was legitimate, they would know information on what vehicle they are inquiring about. Scammers may say they are representatives of “Your Warranty Company.” The number that has been used in past instances is (435)-222-1625 out of Heber City, Utah.

Here are some tips from the sheriff’s office on what you can do to avoid becoming a victim:

Never answer “yes” to any question you are asked by a potential scammer.

Never give out any personal information.

Always ask questions, such as where did you get my phone number, who were you trying to contact and what is the name of the person who got arrested.

Contact your local law enforcement agency if you are unsure if a caller is legitimate or not.

Never send any money to a caller who claims to be from any government entity. Government agencies never call people and demand money.

If you believe you may have been a victim of one of these scams, or if you receive a call that is suspicious, contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at (435)-644-4916.