Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fit 4 Mom is the leading prenatal & postnatal fitness program designed to give women the strength in motherhood! It is the country's largest fitness program for moms offering pre- and post-natal fitness classes for every stage of motherhood. They also have a supportive village and community behind their fitness classes by offering playgroups, mom night outs, and community events. If you would like to contact Fit 4 Mom of Murray Click Here.