In this week’s Uniquely Utah, Fox 13’s Todd Tanner takes us to Joe's Cafe, where the grits are great and so is the atmosphere.

Check out the video, and if you’d like to check out Joe’s in person, the cafe is located at 1126 South State Street in Orem.

Joe’s is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

You can also follow Joe on Facebook.