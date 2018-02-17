What you need to know about dental implants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People with missing teeth are a large and growing population in the United States. According to ClearChoice's Dr. Mackert, in 2010, just over 37 million Americans had partial or complete tooth loss in one or both jaws and it is estimated that by 2020, almost 38 million Americans will have partial or compelte tooth loss.

What makes dental implants different from other procedures and solutions?

For those with missing or failing teeth, dental implants can serve as a superior alternative for tooth replacement among other general dentistry procedures and solutions. Unlike many other dentistry procedures, dental implants offer a convention and long-term solution to missing teeth.

Popular options like bridges, crowns, and dentures typically only last 5-10 years, while dental implants provide a lifelong solution to missing or failing teeth.

All of our services are housed in one location, which makes care more convenient for our patients.

Removable dentures can slip and move around when eating or speaking, causing discomfort and embarrassment. Dental implants feel and function like natural teeth, so patients can eat all the food they love and speak confidently, without concern or anxiety about their teeth.

Unlike dentures, dental implants actually prevent bone loss. Implants replace the root of the tooth which stimulates the jawbone and helps it maintain density. This prevents jawbone shrinkage, which is common with denture use and can even make people look older. Implants help patients maintain their facial structure and keep them looking younger.

Discomfort caused by dentures can cause people to limit eating certain foods -- with dental implants, people can enjoy the foods they love, eat healthier foods again and even expand their diets.

What are the emotional benefits you’ve seen in patients with dental implants?

Dental implants often bring newfound confidence to people with tooth loss, which empowers them to start a new chapter in their lives. Patients partner with ClearChoice to create a customized treatment plan that's personalized and precise. patients have the ability to design their own smile and can feel confident that their smile transformation fits their lifestyle and needs.

Dr. Mackert works with patients to create a customized treatment plan which allows them to design their own smile, helping them gain the confidence they're looking for.

Dr. Mackert is inspired every day by his patients. Missing or failing teeth can cause a lot of pain, stress, and embarrassment and there's nothing more rewarding to him than working alongside patients to find the right solution for them. He chose ClearChoice because it's an environment that allows him to practice high-quality care and access to the latest innovations in his field. At the same time, it's also a business run by and for members of the Salt Lake Community, which makes it fulfilling on both a personal and a professional level.

