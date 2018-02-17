Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest

LOS ANGELS — Donovan Mitchell represented the Utah Jazz well during All-Star weekend, coming away as the champion of the Slam Dunk Contest.

On his firt dunk Mitchell scored 48 out of a possible 50 points by using two offset hoops, he bounced the ball off the first backboard and dunked on the second.

For his second dunk, Mitchell donned a retro Darrell Griffith Jazz uniform complete with short shorts. His high-flying dunk over a trio of people earned a perfect 50 out of 50 from the judges.

After those two efforts, Mitchell advanced to the final with Larry Nance Jr.

For the first dunk of the final, Mitchell lobbed it off the glass and palmed it down for another perfect 50/50 from the judges.

Don gets his second 50 of the night 👀#VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/2xCB6YHm9K — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 18, 2018

In the final dunk Mitchell needed 47 points or more to secure the win. He took off his Jazz shirt to reveal a Vince Carter jersey, then broke off a 360 spin and slam dunk after one miss-step. The full rotation was good for another 48 points, which gave him the win.