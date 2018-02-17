× Unified Police search for suspect after Kearns shooting

KEARNS – A shooting suspect is on the run after police say they shot a 24-year-old male in the leg in Kearns on Saturday morning.

According to Unified Police, the shooting occurred after an argument at a “job site” near the area of 4655 South and 4800 West.

The victim’s girlfriend began driving him to the hospital while on the phone with emergency dispatch. Eventually, she pulled over and an ambulance met them and took the victim the rest of the way.

Unified police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with a mustache and a “stocky build” standing around 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Despite the gunshot wound to the ankle, police say the victim is in fair condition.