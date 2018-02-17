× Multiple I-15 crashes as holiday traffic jams begin

WASHINGTON COUNTY — As President’s Day weekend began southern Utah saw the traffic jams and accident totals increase.

According to St. George News it all started with a three-car pileup at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that the driver of a black Infiniti began to slow down for traffic ahead of it on I-15 southbound near mile marker 30, when it was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry. That Toyota was then hit by the follwing Dodge Stratus.

“There were no injuries involved,” UHP Trooper Lawrence Hopper said. “Everybody had their seat belts on.”

According to St. George News airbags deployed in the Toyota and the drivers of that vehicle and the Dodge were cited for “following too close.”

