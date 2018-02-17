Important tips for avoiding toxic plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's something specifically unique about the beauty of plants. Now, while they may be beautiful and most offer many great benefits, not all plants are safe. In fact, some plants have toxic aspects that could be especially dangerous for young children or animals who come in contact with them.

McCoards Gardening Center wants you to be aware of how to avoid being harmed by toxic plants while still enjoying their beauty. Check out the video to hear what advice Kevin Maryott has to give about loving the plants you plant while keeping your children and pets safe!

Plants vary in toxicity levels and even what specific parts of the plant are toxic, which is why knowing what to look out for is so important. Encountering specific toxic plants could lead to skin irritation, digestive issues or even a decreasing heart rate.

The best form of prevention you can take from coming in contact with any type of toxic plant is to wear gloves. When you wear gloves, you're able to touch all around the plant without fear that something may irritate your skin or worse. Even if you wear gloves, though, be sure to just always wash your hands before and after dealing with any type of plants to ensure you're not spreading anything around.

If you need some help deciding which plants are safe to put in your garden or decorate your living room with, McCoards Gardening Center is available to help. They even offer seminars to teach you everything you need to know about plants and gardening - just in time for spring.

Visit www.mccoards.com for more information or to enroll in one of their seminars!