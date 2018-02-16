Wanted with Scott McKane: Copper theft, vandalism and counterfeit bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week's first case, Unified Police are looking for two men they say burglarized several homes in Millcreek. The suspects can be seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home. One suspect then goes toward the back of the house and peeks through the garage door. Anyone with information on these two suspects is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at (801) 743-7000.

Murray police allege that the next suspect stole a large amount of copper piping from a construction site. The suspect's face can be seen clearly in surveillance footage, and it appears that he was wearing an Oakland Raiders shirt. Individuals with identifying information on the suspect can contact Murray police at (801) 264-2673.

Surveillance footage shows two individuals allegedly trashing a car at West Jordan High School. Vandals appear to smash the windshield of the car and spray an unknown substance on the side and the back of the vehicle. Contact West Jordan Police at (801) 256-2000 if you have any information on this case.

The last suspect is accused by Bountiful police of passing counterfeit bills at a local recreation center. The individual keeps their hood up and hides behind a pair of dark sunglasses. Still, the suspect's black truck that was captured by surveillance cameras should be easy to identify. Anyone with information can call Bountiful police at (801) 298-6000.