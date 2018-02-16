× St. George man pleads guilty to selling police evidence on eBay

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man who used to work as an evidence technician for Hurricane Police has pleaded guilty on charges related to the sale of police evidence through an eBay account his daughter owns, St. George News reports.

Kurt Tanner, 55, of St. George, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to misuse of public money, a third-degree felony, the report states.

The charges against Tanner state the evidence was not contraband and related to a case that had been closed.

“Tanner’s plea was held in abeyance and his case will be dismissed if Tanner does not commit any new crimes, completes 100 hours of community service and pays more than $1,200 in restitution, according to court documents,” the report states.

Click here to read the full story on StGeorgeNews.com.