Nine evacuated after house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Nine people evacuated a home that caught fire in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home near 400 North Montgomery Street around 12:40 p.m.

Seven adults and two minors were home at the time of the fire, and all evacuated safely. Two of the occupants were treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the blaze began in the garage and quickly spread to the attic and then an attached storage area and the kitchen. Crews arrived on scene within minutes and the fire was out within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters say the two-story home is separated into a primary residence upstairs and a rental unit in the basement. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.