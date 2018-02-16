Muffaletta Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons of unsalted room temperature butter

Focaccia bread ( Rosemary or herbed preferred.)

2 slices of provolone cheese

2 to 3 slices of plum tomato

2 thin slices of mortadella

1 slice smoked mozzarella cheese

2 thin slices of capicola

4 thin slices of salami

2 tablespoons of olive mix/salad

1 slice of Jarlsberg cheese

Directions

Butter the top and bottom of the focaccia bread in preparation for the grilled cheese. Layer the rest of the ingredients and spread the olive mixture. You can also drizzle a little olive oil and and season with salt and pepper if needed.

To cook preheat a non stick skillet or cast iron pan to med low heat. Place the butter side of the sandwich down and cook both sides until crisp and golden brown. If the heat is too high the bread will burn but the sandwich and cheese will still be too cold. So be patient.

