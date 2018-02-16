× Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for shooting an 18-year-old man in Millcreek.

Thursday night officers arrested 19-year-old Elhelbawy Adam Idrees, of West Valley City, for attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Back on Feb. 9, Unified Police officers were called to 3925 S. State St. where a suspect shot an 18-year-old man in the leg.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as Idrees.

A Unified officer in Kearns stopped a car for speeding.

The officer realized the driver was the shooting suspect and police arrested Idrees without incident.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on four counts of attempted aggravated murder and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm.