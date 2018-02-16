How to achieve the perfect wedding day makeup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've ever been married or are getting married, you know how much work goes into getting everything perfect. Often, it's easy to get caught up in the rush of everything else and forget about making you look your best for your wedding.

J and L Makeup is a mother-daughter duo dedicated to helping brides perfect their entire look on their wedding day. They gave us some of the best tips for getting you as perfect as everything else. Check them out below!

No SPF: Make sure to wear a foundation that doesn't have SPF. This way, your face will not reflect in any of your photos.

Set Your Face: Use a good primer along with a good setting spray to ensure that your makeup lasts all day and doesn't slide around or fade away throughout all the busyness of a wedding.

Brighten Your Eyes: Wear white eyeliner on your waterline to help brighten up your eyes and make the color of your eyes pop even more.

Lashes: Waterproof mascara is a MUST on your wedding day. Paired with some fake eyelashes, you'll have gorgeous lashes that pop.

Maid of Honor: Give your maid of honor a go-to bag. In the bag, put in everything you'll need for any emergency touch-ups such as powder, lipstick/lipgloss, mascara, a mini toothbrush, extra bobby pins, and whatever else you might need. This way, they'll be able to help you keep your look perfect without taking you away from the party.

If you just want the stress of hair and makeup completely taken away from you, J and L Makeup are available to do it for you on your special day. They do book five months in advance, though, so make sure to snag them in time!

Visit www.jandlmakeup.com for more information.