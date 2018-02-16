Don’t miss this Chinese New Year Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ring in the Year of the Dog with a special Chinese New Year Celebration.

The Chinese New Year Celebration takes place at Cottonwood High School Auditorium on Saturday, February 17. The doors open at 6 pm and parking and the event are both free.

Go and enjoy beautiful performances by the Utah Chinese New Year Celebration Committee. Cultures from China and many other Asian countries will perform dances, music, martial arts, acrobatics and much more to celebrate the new year.

