Cottonwood Heights man chases thief who stole his car

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah - A man now has to get both of his cars repaired after chasing a thief who stole his vehicle early Friday.

Police say the victim heard someone starting his car outside his apartment near Fort Union Blvd. and 1500 E. just before 2 a.m.

He ran downstairs, jumped into his second car and started chasing his own vehicle he just watched a thief steal.

The victim chased the suspect into Midvale and drove onto eastbound I-215 from State St. where the chase ended.

Authorities said the car thief spotted an off-duty West Valley City officer and made an abrupt u-turn which caused the victim to crash into his own car he was chasing.

"The victim gave us a play-by-play but actually put himself on the wrong freeway," Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Christopher McHugh said. "He said he was on I-15 instead of I-215, and again, that's another reason why we would not recommend victims chasing their vehicles around the city."

Police said the suspect is now on the run.

Officers are strongly urging residents to call authorities to report a stolen car rather than take the risk of following it.

Both of the victim's cars now need repairs.