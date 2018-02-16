Blood drive honors memory of Utah teen killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Utah -- More than 100 people got together to possibly save hundreds of lives Friday, all in the memory of a 16-year-old girl who was killed just a few months ago in Perry.

The blood drive was sponsored by the Utah Highway Patrol and they did it all in the memory of Lexi Nelson.

Her family says she was a typical 16-year-old girl who loved taking pictures and painting fingernails, but what set her apart is how much she loved to help others.

“It saves lives, it's super important, and you never know when you're going to need it,” said Shari Nelson, Lexi’s step-mother.

The Nelson family never thought they'd need blood transfusions for their 16-year-old daughter.

Lexi and her friend were hit by a truck while crossing highway 89 in Perry last October. Her friend, 14-year-old Sarah Hardy, survived but Lexi did not.

“We're just trying to make something good out of something that was really horrible,” Nelson said.

That's why Lexi's father, Rob Nelson, planned this blood drive.

“Lexi received blood transfusions when she was hurt, and we're trying to improve the blood supply,” Rob Nelson said.

Lexi's family says she made the world a better place and they hope to continue to help others in her name. In the months following her passing, the Nelson’s say they've been overwhelmed with love.

“I think a lot of people came here today to support us, it helps everyone we don't even know, but a lot of people did it to support us and we appreciate that,” Nelson said.