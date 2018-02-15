Utah Adventure: Stars, birds and animal tracking at Utah State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Utah may be missing the snow, we can't say we aren't excited about the beautiful weather. It's giving people the perfect reason to go outside and venture around Utah's beautiful outdoors.

To help you get excited about heading outside, Utah State Parks has three exciting events coming up that you won't want to miss.

Star-Struck Valentine's Event

Grab your special someone and head up to East Canyon State Park tomorrow, February 16, for a Star-Struck Valentine's Event. There will be telescopes, hot chocolate and marshmallows to make this Valentine's Day stargazing event complete.

'Bird is the Word!'

Head out to Antelope Island State Park on Saturday, February 17, for the annual Backyard Bird Count. Stop by the visitor center anytime from 10 am to 2 pm to help spot, identify and count birds that you see. There are almost 300 different types of birds that can be seen around the island throughout the year.

Winter Animal Tracking Class

Birds not your thing? Well, Wasatch Mountain State Park is hosting a Winter Animal Tracking Class on Saturday, February 17, from 10 am to 1 pm. Go and learn about the different animals you can find right close to home. Preregistration is required for this event, so make sure to call 435-654-1791 to reserve your spot.

For more fun events happening across Utah, visit www.stateparks.utah.gov and check out the Event Calendar.