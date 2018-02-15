Find your dream RV at the 52nd Utah Sportsmen, Vacation and RV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah RV show is a one-stop-shop for any type of outdoor recreational vehicle you could dream of.

With over 230,000 square feet dedicated to all the different types of RV's, there's no better time to find your dream home away from home. Spend time comparing different makes, models and even dealers to get the one that's just right for you and your family.

Not only is there an unparalleled selection of RV's, there's much more to explore like the latest trucks, ATV's, RV accessories, resorts, lodges, and hunting and fishing guides to name a few.

The Utah RV Show will be held at the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy and runs from February 15 to the 18. Hours for the show are as follows:

Thursday, February 15, from 2 pm to 9 pm

Friday, February 16, from 12 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, February 17, from 11 am to 10 pm

Sunday, February 18, from 11 am to 6 pm

Check out more at UtahRVShow.com